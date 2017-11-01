Gulfood Manufacturing catalyst for booming robotics market

Robots, the Internet of Things (IoT), machine learning and artificial intelligence are set to shape the future of the food industry and shape the global supply chain.

Amid increasing consumer demand for convenience, sustainability and affordability, and tighter food safety regulations, manufacturers and producers need more efficient and cost-effective production, processing and distribution solutions to meet demands.

These key factors are driving the global food robotics market, which is estimated to be worth $1.37 billion by the end of this year and is forecast to rise at a CAGR of 12.8% over the next five years to reach $2.5 billion by 2022, according to MarketsandMarkets.

With robots on the rise, the fourth edition of Gulfood Manufacturing, which runs until 2 November at Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), is, for the first time, hosting a dedicated Automation and Controls show sector.

The zone features dozens of Automation specialists and heavyweights – including Rockwell Automation, ABB and MECATHERM amongst others – showcasing futuristic food production, processing and packaging innovations.

Automation and control ABB specialist is marking its Gulfood Manufacturing debut by displaying what it claims is the world’s first truly collaborative dual-arm industrial robot.

YuMi allows humans and robots to work in close proximity to boost productivity and efficiency.

Also marking its first appearance at the show, Rockwell Automation is showcasing its Connected Enterprise capabilities that offers food and beverage manufacturers a more agile response to constant changes in consumer tastes and preferences.

It is displaying how it supports companies in their digital transformation, linking production lines, in-field assets, utilities and manufacturing and enterprise IT to deliver contextualised information that enables companies to make better decisions faster.

Japanese exhibitor Kawasaki Robotics, in conjunction with Middle East partner Acme Automation, is displaying its latest automation solutions designed to increase efficiency and productivity for leading players in the food supply chain.

The Kawasaki Y-Series High-Speed Picking robot has the capacity to move 400 products per minute, making it ideal for a wide range of applications. The firm’s B Series Robot offers the latest palletising solution, which works at high speed and has a range of payload capabilities to perform heavy lifting and reduce turnaround time.

The three-day show features more than 1,600 exhibitors from more than 60 countries and 30 national pavilions showcasing the latest innovations, with first-time participation from countries including Poland and the CIS.