Gü shake up dessert aisle with mousse fusions

Gü have entered a new segment of the chilled desert aisle with the launch of a new range of luxury mousse fusions.

Seeking to capitalise on the premium dessert market, the new range is available in three flavours: Sumptuous Chocolate & Toffee Mousse, paired with a Silky Chocolate Crème; Luscious Mango Mousse with a Punchy Mango & Passionfruit Coulis, and Smashed Strawberry Bubble Mousse, topped with a Strawberry & Tangy Compote with hint of Balsamic.

The stacked spherical packaging features an inviting window highlighting the product and is sure to be a show stopper for shoppers.

Supported with a multi-million-pound marketing campaign, Gü Mousse Fusions will be launched on digital and social channels from August, and feature in an upcoming advertising campaign this Autumn.

Marketing Director Chris Heyn said: “The current chilled mousse segment is often characterised by kiddie products, but extensive research has identified a desire for an adult premium permissible dessert. Gü will solve the consumer trade-off between choosing a lighter healthier choice with a lack luster flavour, and a richer fuller indulgent dessert with our new Gü Mousse Fusions.”