Big growth for Asia Fruit Logistica

Asia’s premier fresh fruit and vegetable trade show is set for another record-breaking year on 6-8 September 2017 in Hong Kong.

With more than two months to go before ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA opens its doors at AsiaWorld-Expo, sales of exhibition space are up by 25% on last year’s total.

Exhibitor participation from China – traditionally the largest single exhibiting nation at ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA – has increased sharply, with the Chinese pavilion expanding by 90% compared with last year’s event.

Well over 11,000 top-level buyers and trade professionals from more than 70 countries are expected to attend ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA.

Visitors can purchase their tickets online and make up to a 40% saving on their entrance fee compared with buying tickets on the door.

ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA’s business week kicks off with the ASIAFRUIT CONGRESS, Asia’s premier fresh produce conference event, which takes place the day before the exhibition on Tuesday 5 September.

ASIAFRUIT CONGRESS returns with a high-powered programme covering a range of hot topics. Fresh trends in Asia’s food retail market, delivering global brands to local consumers, and the changing global trade landscape are the headline themes on the agenda.

On the show-floor at ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA, visitors can take part in two Hall Forums this year. ASIAFRUIT BUSINESS FORUM offers daily workshops with practical ideas and solutions for better fresh produce marketing.

Day one focuses on packaging, looking at its role in terms of both product preservation and merchandising.

Day two is all about marketing, while day three looks at production and trade issues.

Meanwhile, the second Hall Forum turns the spotlight on the worlds of hi-tech and logistics. Each morning, SMART HORTICULTURE ASIA, the forum for information management, standards and technology, will explore data management at different stages of the supply chain.

Each afternoon, COOL LOGISTICS ASIA offers a new series of practical workshops on cold chain management. The wide-ranging programme looks at the future of container shipping, perishable logistics for beginners and exporting to Asia by air.

