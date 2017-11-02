UK grocery dealt £30m blow from failed product launches annually

Failed product launches costs the UK’s grocery retail sector more than £30 million each year, according to the latest research.

Analysis from eCommerce analytics platform, E Fundamentals, has found that, of the annual £30.4 million figure, over £2.1 million is wasted through online grocery platforms alone.

A contributing factor to this failure, research claims, is that easily avoidable product listing fundamentals being overlooked.

An important contributing factor in the successful launch of new products is their online listings with the major grocers.

According to E Fundamentals’ analysis of new product launches so far this year, inaccurate information and listings of new products online mean retailers are failing to reach shoppers when browsing, severely limiting the potential for new products to reach online browsers.

The research found that over six in ten of the products analysed had errors in their listings with the major online grocery retailers – including missing product ingredients and shortened product names – making them much harder for shoppers to find.

In addition, 71% of the new products launched fell outside of the top 100 search results on key product search terms, or, did not feature in the search results at all.

Two of the 59 products analysed weren’t listed on online retailers at all. This means that, due to this lack of visibility in retailer search functions, online shoppers could be unable to easily find three quarters of newly launched products through retailer websites – dramatically limiting their sales potential.

“When new grocery products launch, awareness of their availability is everything,” said E Fundamentals Founder John Maltman.

“For there to not only be errors in the listings of almost every new product we investigated, and for them to be not turning up in grocery retailers’ search terms when shoppers browse is completely undermining their potential to sell. Simply put, online shoppers just can’t find them to purchase.

“Online grocery retail may still be relatively new to shoppers, but it is tremendously influential and growing.

“For a small but growing number of people, online is swiftly becoming the ONLY way they get their weekly shop.

“If brands fail to get the fundamentals of their online listings right with retailers, the millions they invest in new product development and launch is simply money down the drain.”