Granarolo expands Brazilian presence with Allfood acquisition

Granarolo, the Italian agro-industrial operator, has acquired 60% of Allfood, the primary importer and distributor of typical European products in Brazil.

This is the Group’s second operation in Brazil, having taken a stake in cheese maker and retailer, Yema, at the end of 2015.

Headquartered in São Paulo, Allfood has a portfolio with more than 200 products, 48% of which are Italian (25% cheeses and 75% cold cuts).

The company counts with a 2.000 m2 logistics centre and a factory with three slicing and packing production lines, two for cold cuts and one for cheeses.

Gianpiero Calzolari, President of the Granarolo Group, said: “Brazil represents a strategic market due to the presence of a large Italian community – about 25 million people – who are naturally interested in Italian products.

“The dairy sector alone is worth 23 billion Euro. It is a country with significant potential: in a single year, Yema recorded an increase in turnover of 25%. The purchase of Allfood’s business – Calzolari concludes – integrates perfectly with the activities carried out by Yema. The former, in fact, distributes mainly to mass retail, while Yema sells to the food service channel.”

Granarolo said that the combination of Allfood and Yema will allow it to become a leader in the production and import of Italian and European food products in Brazil. One, it said, will be capable of covering all distribution channels and creating an economy of scale.

“Joining the Granarolo Group besides meaning a great leap for the Italian company in the Brazilian market, also strengthens Allfood’s strategy of consolidating its leadership in the import of European gastronomic products in Brazil,” said Luciano Almendary, CEO of Allfood.

He added: “Access to new Italian product lines will expand our portfolio and our offer to consumers. It also deepens our ability to serve our Brazilian partners in all states and segments, both retail, normal trade and horeca.”