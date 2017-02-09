Graduate trainees taste future of food manufacturing

Rising stars of the food industry saw and tasted the future when they visited the University of Lincoln’s National Centre for Food Manufacturing (NCFM) as part of their graduate development programmes.

The graduates, who are currently part of schemes at Marks & Spencer and Bakkavor, visited NCFM for dedicated training days to experience the technologies that will shape the future of food production.

As a national centre of excellence for food manufacturing, the facility in Holbeach, Lincolnshire is home to a range of pioneering robotics and automation systems that are set to play a key role in driving productivity and innovation in the sector.

Sharon Green, Deputy Head of NCFM, said: “We are dedicated to supporting the next generation of food manufacturing talent so it is a pleasure to welcome the M&S and Bakkavor graduates to our campus.

“In the coming years, the projects and technologies we are developing here will transform the sector. By demonstrating the APRIL robotics system and a new steam infusion cooking method at NCFM, we are able to provide a valuable insight into how the future of the industry will look.”

With M&S serving more than 32 million customers online and in-store every year, the company runs a number of different graduate schemes to support retail management, head office, and food manufacturing careers. Colleagues on the organisation’s Graduate Food Technology Scheme visited NCFM to learn how technological advancements could enhance their industry.

On their separate development days, the graduate trainees were introduced to APRIL (Automated Processing Robotic Ingredient Loading) – a ‘robotic chef’ that combines cutting-edge food processing technologies with proven robotic systems to produce high-quality food on an industrial scale.

The graduates also learned about advanced steam infusion cooking techniques being developed at NCFM, comparing this to other preparation methods.