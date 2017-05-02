Government should be doing more to combat food waste scandal

The Government should be doing more to prevent food waste, according to a report from the Environment Food and Rural Affairs Committee (Efra).

The Committee’s latest report calls for a national food waste reduction target to be established to drive efforts to reduce the food waste costing the average person in the UK £200 per year.

It also calls on supermarkets who, it says, should publicly report data on the amount of food they bin and relax rules that prevent the sale of “wonky vegetables” to combat food waste, the Environment Food and Rural Affairs Committee says in its report.

Committee Chair Neil Parish MP said: “One-third of food produced for human consumption is lost or wasted globally and in the UK over £10 billion worth of food is thrown away by households every year.

“Food waste has grotesque economic, social and environmental costs. Economically, food waste costs households hundreds of pounds a year and causes increased disposal costs to local authorities, pushing up council tax bills.

“Socially it is a scandal that people are going hungry and using food banks when so much produce is being wasted. And environmentally it is a disaster, because energy and resources are wasted in production only for the food to end up rotting in landfills where it produces methane—a potent climate-changing gas.”

He added: “The Government needs to step in and force other major supermarkets to be transparent about food waste. We welcome the will shown by retailers to redistribute surplus food. However, we believe that more must be done. There is a huge amount of surplus food that is currently not being redistributed.”

The committee said a priority must be placed on awareness raising work. In 2015 alone, £13 billion of food was wasted in the UK, costing the average household £470 a year—or those with children £700. The MPs believe that awareness of food waste should start at an early age and they recommend that the Government examines how lessons on food and food waste can be incorporated into the curriculum.

The committee also raises concerns that Defra’s funding for WRAP has reduced over recent years, despite the waste body’s significant achievements in spurring food waste reduction through UK wide voluntary initiatives.

It is essential that the Government provides WRAP with sufficient public funding so that—alongside investment from other sources—it has adequate resources to enable it to maintain its food waste reduction programmes.

The report also concludes that local authorities should remain responsible for addressing the specific challenges and barriers to increasing food waste collections that they face at a local level. However, guidance and best practice should be shared at a national level in order to move towards a standardised approach and to assist local authorities to improve their individual performance.

The MPs say that the incoming Government consider a national strategy to ensure a consistent collection of waste and recycling across the UK.

The Committee is also calling on the Government to work closely with WRAP and Local Authorities to ensure that separate food waste collections are offered to as many households as possible within the UK. And Local authorities must look at the opportunities to introduce separate food waste collection when new waste contracts are put in place.

The incoming Government should continue the current review with WRAP and the Food Standards Agency on food date labelling, with a view to issuing guidance to industry by the end of the year. The review should specifically look at whether there is a need for ‘best before’ dates at all. The Committee also calls on supermarkets to make improvements to their packaging, such as increasing the use of split and re-sealable packets, to help consumers reduce food waste.