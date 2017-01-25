Goplasticpallets.com launch new GoBox 1208 BBCJ

Goplasticpallets.com, the UK’s leading independent supplier of returnable plastic transit packaging (RPTP), has launched the new GoBox 1208 BBCJ.

Specialising in durable and economic RPTP, Goplasticpallets has chosen to bring this new euro-size, plastic pallet container to the UK market for its unique size, significant storage capacity and lightweight, yet strong frame.

The light weight unit on two runners has been designed and manufactured by JcoPlastic to offer strength and high volume storage. Weighing just over 32kg, it provides a generous load capacity of 520 litres and a maximum load of 400kg – over 12 times its own weight.

Measuring 1,200mm (L) x 800mm (W) x 800mm (H), the new box is favourable for storing and distributing volume parts, particularly within the recycling, food and canning industries. In addition, it’s solid, smooth base and walls make the unit easy to keep clean, which is ideal for use when handling of food stuffs and in hygienic environments.

Made from virgin High Density Polyethylene, the GoBox 1208 BBCJ can be easily stacked to facilitate transport, storage and materials handling and it’s two runners ensure that it is both suitable for use in racking and is easy to transport on fork lift trucks. A suitable lid is also available on request.

As the sole UK distributor of JcoPlastic products, the new GoBox 1208 BBCJ is available exclusively from Goplasticpallets.com.

For more information or to request a sample, visit the website for full product specifications and datasheet.