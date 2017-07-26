Goplasticpallets adds new addition to Twistlock range

Goplasticpallets.com has unveiled the latest addition to its Twistlock Box range, the New GoFold 34200P.

This follows the launch of the Twislock range to the UK back in May 2016.

Manufactured by Cabka-IPS, the Twistlock range is a popular folding container among retailers, grocers and food manufacturers.

Now available in a new size – 300mm (L) × 400mm (W) x 200mm (H) – the Twistlock Box is designed for the economic transportation of light and delicate products in small quantities – e.g. small groceries, berries or nuts, cosmetics and e-commerce ‘picking’.

The new, lower-height unit supplements the original sized boxes within the GoFold Twistlock range, measuring 600mm x 400mm.

Unlike many other boxes on the market, the Twistlock offers both economic value and sustainability.

In particular, the reduced volume of the collapsed box (the compression rate is around 11 percent) saves considerable truck space therefore, reducing transport, storage, and handling costs. When folded down, the GoFold 34200P is only 28mm high.

Furthermore, Twistlock Box is stackable with all common boxes on the market that meet the ISO standard.

The GoFold 43200P is very stable, offering a long service life. Made of virgin material, it is also quick and easy to clean, making this Twistlock Box an ideal solution for use in open and closed pools.

The specially developed Twistlock active closure makes light and silent work of manual handling (as well as for automatic conveying and picking systems), thanks to the fast locking and unlocking of the box.

It allows users to assemble and fold the Twistlock Box very easily and as the parts compact, they make no sound. This makes it ideal for supermarket and retail environments where the units would be in use when customers are inside the store.

The optimal volume reduction of empty Twistlock Boxes can also significantly reduce your carbon footprint. A full truck holds exactly 10,296 folded boxes sized 600 x 400mm – a number that is unsurpassed in the market.

At the end of their long-life span, the boxes can be recycled and used as raw material for new boxes, becoming part of a closed ecological cycle.