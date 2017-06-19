M&H Plastics scoops BRC standard for packaging manufacturing services

M&H Plastics in Beccles, UK has recently been audited and awarded the global BRC standard for its packaging manufacturing services.

The site was awarded a Grade ‘A’ Certificate at its first audit – a very rare honour for such a large and complex factory.

M&H Plastics specialises in the production and decoration of high-quality plastic bottles, jars, flexible tubes, fitments and closures.

In a consumer-driven environment distinctive packaging is vital, and M&H offers unrivalled expertise in developing packaging solutions for markets where quality and style are critical to a product’s success. Markets such as personal care products, healthcare, food & Beverage and household & commercial products.

The company has an extensive range of nearly 5,000 standard products, and is also able to offer custom moulding of exclusive designs with a low cost of entry. Virtually everything is conducted in-house, on-site – from concept design, through tool-making to production, artwork and decoration.