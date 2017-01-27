Glanbia in talks to build US cheese and whey facility

Ireland’s Glanbia, Dairy Farmers of America (DFA), Michigan Milk Producers Association (MMPA) and Foremost Farms are in advanced discussions to create joint venture to build and operate a new cheese and whey production facility in Michigan, USA.

When complete, the plant is expected to process 3.5 million litres of milk per day. It is proposed that 50% of the joint venture will be owned by Glanbia and the 50% balance will be owned by DFA, MMPA and Foremost Farms.

As part of the proposed joint venture DFA, MMPA and Foremost Farms would supply all milk required by the plant while Glanbia will have full responsibility for all commercial, technical and operational aspects of the business.

If the project proceeds as planned, commissioning of the new facility is expected to take place in the second half of 2019.

Brian Phelan, CEO of Glanbia Nutritionals, said: “Consistent with Glanbia’s growth strategy, this proposed venture will build on our position as the number one producer of American-style cheddar cheese and simultaneously expand our global position as a supplier of advanced technology whey protein to the nutritional sector. This proposed joint venture is a strategic move by all the partners to benefit from the growing, large-scale milk pool in the State of Michigan.”