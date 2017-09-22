Givaudan strengthens natural extracts division with acquisition

Swiss flavour and fragrances company Givaudan is strengthening its natural extracts offering by acquiring the nutrition division of Centroflora Group.

Givuadan said this latest move is part of its 2020 plan to strengthen its global offering of natural extracts as well as bolster its Brazilian presence.

Centroflora Nutra manufactures botanical extracts and dehydrated fruits for the food, beverage and consumer goods sectors.

It offers a wide variety of plant extracts from various regions of the world, with a particular focus on those from the great biodiversity of Brazil.

With headquarters and a manufacturing facility in Botucatu, Brazil, Centroflora Nutra employs about 116 people and exports products globally.

Givaudan CEO Gilles Andriersaid: “[The acquisition] offers a unique opportunity to strengthen our naturals sourcing platform for Givaudan’s flavours, fragrances and cosmetics businesses.”