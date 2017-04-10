Gift seller takes bite out of confectionery market

UK card and gift retailer Clintons has launched its own luxury brand of chocolate to boost its entrance into the chocolate market.

Cocoa Paradise, which will be available to exclusively in Clintons stores across the UK, is the new venture for the brands and marks the retailer’s commitment to expanding its confectionary range.

The bards are made from coca beans sourced from farms around the world, including Madagascar, Venezuela, Peru and Ecuador and slowly roasted to release their natural flavours.

Aiming to capitalise on the thriving chocolate industry, which is expected to continue growing at an annual rate close to 5% until 2020, the company is using the chocolate to develop their range of confectionary products, which also includes Ferrero Rocher, Lindt and Thorntons.

Launched in 2016, Clintons sweet shop brand stocks a variety of jars and ribbon tied bags with an assortment of popular sweets.

Tim Fairs, VP Marketing & eCommerce at Clinton Cards, said: “Our Cocoa Paradise brand is unique in its taste and its packaging, offering customers high quality chocolate, globally source, with an exciting variety of flavours to suit all tastes.

“It’s a perfect fit with our greetings range and expands our brand in parallel with our popular sweet shop.”