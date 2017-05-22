Gerald McDonald celebrates centenary with visit from HRH Duke

Celebrating its 100th anniversary, fruit juice and herb/spice blender Gerald McDonald was visited by the Duke of Gloucester at its Essex HQ.

Also in attendance were Her Majesty’s Vice Lord-Lieutenant Jonathon Douglas-Hughes OBE DL, Basildon Mayor David Harrison, Basildon Council Chief Executive Bala Mahendran and over 70 current and former Gerald McDonald Staff Members.

The Duke was given a tour of the production, warehouse and laboratory facilities. Afterwards, he unveiled a plaque and signed the visitor’s book in a ceremony marking the centenary.

In his speech, he congratulated the company on its longevity and its forward thinking as it confronts new challenges such as the sugar tax and Brexit.

In 2016, the company opened an office in Japan to further boost exports to Asia and to help source more exotic products for the UK market.

The Duke was introduced to new products, including Seaweed Puree, Yuzu Juice, and Sansho Pepper – a spice which leaves a tingling sensation on the tongue.

Now in its fourth generation. Gerald McDonald started life in 1917 in London as a spice merchant. It moved into juice after WWII, to help a government initiative to provide children with vital nutrients during rationing.

In 2000, the company moved to Basildon in Essex due to its proximity to the nearby container ports and M25. There it has installed juice and spice blending facilities and a warehouse with chilled and frozen storage to fulfil increased customer demands.