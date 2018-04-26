Fuller’s Three Guineas goes vintage with Bright Goods LED lighting

Bright Goods has announced the installation of decorative, antique-style LED filament lamps into The Three Guineas, a Victorian Fuller’s pub within Reading train station.

An array of LED filament lamps were chosen to complement the newly refurbished pub, enhancing the many traditional features of the Grade II-listed station building and showcasing the contemporary interior.

The pub is illuminated throughout with the LED filament lamps housed in rustic reclaimed pendant lights, industrial brass cluster fittings and glass crystal chandeliers to evoke a welcoming and mood enhancing environment.

“The lighting is the standout feature in each room,” said Jayden Kopsala, Assistant Manager at The Three Guineas. “It attracts a lot of interest from our customers and has helped create the atmosphere we want here. We envisaged a contemporary look with a classic feel to the pub and the lighting has helped make this a reality, making the perfect environment for all of our customers.”

