Fuchs expands into UK spice market with Bart Ingredients acquisition

German spice producer Fuchs Group has acquired UK herb and spice blender Bart Ingredients for an undisclosed sum.

Under previous owners – private equity firm Langholm Capital – the business has been transformed significantly with an award-winning brand position, bespoke customer relationships together with enhanced and leading processes.

Fuchs said that by acquiring Bart Ingredients it is growing its international footprint and enhancing its market position in the UK – the third largest market for herbs and spices in Europe.

Bart Ingredients carved out a singular position in the UK market having introduced organic and Fairtrade products and, most recently, the acquisition of OTP Foods.

In the last fiscal year, the company generated a total revenue of over £25 million and employs more than 180 people.