FSA praises retailers for campylobacter reduction

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) has praised retailers across the UK for the reduction in levels of campylobacter in fresh whole chickens.

The top nine retailers across the UK have published their testing results on their websites, detailing campylobacter contamination in UK produced fresh whole chickens (covering October to December 2017).

The figures show that on average, across the market, 4.5% of chickens tested positive for the highest level of contamination, these are the chickens carrying more than 1,000 colony forming units per gram (cfu/g) of campylobacter.

The figure testing positive at the highest level of contamination for the previous quarter (July-Sept 17) was 5.14%.

This reduction builds on the first set of results released by retailers in November 2017 (covering July-September) with the overall trend continuing to show a reduction in the highest level of contamination. This is consistent with previous research which shows a lower level of contamination over the cooler months of the year.

The nine retailers are: Aldi; Asda; Co-op; Lidl; Marks & Spencer; Morrisons; Sainsbury’s; Tesco, and Waitrose.

Michael Wight, Director of Policy and Science at the FSA, said: “It’s good to see that levels of campylobacter found continue on a downward trend.

“We will continue to monitor the results and procedures of the major retailers and encourage them to maintain the significant progress made so far.”

He added: “We are actively working across smaller poultry businesses so that they can also contribute to reducing campylobacter levels.”

The FSA has been testing chickens for campylobacter since February 2014 and publishing the results as part of a campaign to bring together the whole food chain to tackle the problem.

Campylobacter is the most common cause of food poisoning in the UK.

