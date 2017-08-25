FSA assuage fears amidst Fipronil tests

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) and industry are pooling information to identify which egg products contain Fipronil and thus need to be withdrawn.

Products will be withdrawn if the amount of implicated egg is more than 15% of the product, the FSA said.

Food businesses must comply with this or show that the egg ingredient used is compliant with the EU maximum residue level.

This proportionate approach will continue to ensure people are buying food they can trust and that the food industry focus is on withdrawing products that do not meet requirements.

The FSA reiterated that there is minimal risk to public health.

It added that there is no need for consumers to change how they purchase or consumer eggs.

However, as Fipronil is not authorised for use in food producing animals, it is continuing to track down implicated food products and ensure that they are removed from sale.

The egg which it has identified was incorporated into processed foods. Fresh eggs on sale in the UK, however, remain unaffected.

85% of the eggs we eat in the UK are laid here. As a precaution, UK eggs are being tested for the presence of Fipronil, and all initial results have been clear.