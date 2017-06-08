Effective, accurate fryer control using new 80 GHz Radar

A world-leading convenience food and beverage manufacturer in the UK has found a new and innovative solution for controlling an integral part of their process for manufacturing tortilla chip snacks.

There are always challenges to find ways to improve consistency and quality in the food industry, one of the key areas are the fryers, where a complex interaction between controlling the temperature, cooking time and oil replenishment is critical to making and maintaining the product to the highest quality. Small improvements can also quickly pay back in energy savings.

At this site VEGA radars are already used to monitor the cooking of the raw corn in kettles, before it is softened, processed and shaped into the familiar triangular tortilla shape. The chips require precise frying for that crispy, crunchy texture they are known so well for. They are cooked in vegetable oil inside a very large fryer, where the tortilla chips are fed in at one end via a conveyor, floating through the hot oil on a recirculating current, and lifted out by another conveyor at the other end. Afterwards they are checked, seasoned and immediately bagged for freshness. The quality of the chips produced in this cooking stage is controlled via a complex mixture of cooking time, temperature, recirculation and oil volume. Of course, as each chip is cooked a tiny amount of oil is used, so the oil depth and temperature requires maintaining and replenishment needs to be constantly and minutely controlled.

The fryer runs at an ideal temperature of 186ºC and there is a likelihood of some build up from the oil and other deposits. It changes in density and electrical properties through heating and product contamination. Any level measurement system used needs to ideally have no moving parts and very easy to be regularly cleaned. The oil level from the fryer is fed into a complex PID algorithm, which seeks to maintain both oil temperature and quantity. It’s a careful mix – too much or too little oil will see unwanted swings in the temperature – therefore, the more accurate the information the better the process control can work. The level measurement range is over 220mm and takes place inside a small chamber off the side of the large frying vessel, each mm represents 100’s of litres of cooking oil. It is important that the whole range is measured, both during charging of the oil and heating of the process as well as in full production. Heat input needs to be carefully controlled in any fryer system for optimal efficiency and safety.