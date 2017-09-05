Frutarom release vegan red for plant-based meat analogues

The growing demand for vegan products has inspired Frutarom to launch a clean-label, all-natural red colour range for plant-based meat analogues.

Today’s food manufacturers of vegan/vegetarian meat analogues strive to mimic not only the flavour and texture, but also the colour of meat products.

They add red colour to get an exact “look and feel” of meat.

The Bright’n Free Red Rosy line of red colours is plant-sourced, allergen-free and E-number free.

According to Innova Market Insights, the meat substitutes market has moved more strongly into vegan positioning, with nearly 60% of launches in 2016 carrying this type of claim.

These products use a variety of non-meat ingredients, including soy, vegetables, algae, grains and pulses. The clean-label trend drives the use of plant sources for colouring food.

Innova shows more than 22% growth in such colorants.

Vegan claims are increasing in foods and beverages, with the market penetration tripling from 2012 to 2016, with 14%+ CAGR in 2012-2016 meat alternatives, reports Innova.

The “flexitarian” effect also is pushing vegan/vegetarian products, including meat substitutes and dairy alternatives that target mainstream consumers.

Growth in flexitarianism reported last year was 69% in Germany, 53% in the UK, and 38% in the US for consumers who reported eating meatless meals at least once a week in 2016.

Frutarom’s Bright’n Free Red Rosy colour line is specifically optimised for vegan/vegetarian meat analogue applications.

It is highly heat-stable and so uniquely suitable for items such as grilled, raw-cured, and par-cooked vegetarian sausages and other foods undergoing a long cooking process.

The line is derived from simple, natural vegetable sources, allowing for transparent labelling.

It is kosher-certified, and available in a palm-free form. There is no selective extraction; the ingredient is a simple concentration of squeezed plant juices rich in the natural antioxidant pigment anthocyanin.