Fruit Logistica helps trade visitors prepare with ‘Spotlight’

“Spotlight – Premieres and Innovations at FRUIT LOGISTICA 2017” is now available to help trade visitors prepare for the world’s leading trade fair for the fresh produce industry taking place from 8-10 February 2017 in Berlin.

All Spotlight reports are available on the FRUIT LOGISTICA website in German, English and also – new this year – in Spanish. From a total of 84 Spotlight reports, 36 feature world premieres and 16 highlight European premieres.

Wilfried Wollbold, FRUIT LOGISTICA Global Brand Manager, said: “FRUIT LOGISTICA is the innovation platform of the global fresh produce trade and the perfect place for exhibitors to present their innovations. It gives trade visitors a comprehensive overview of industry premieres. With Spotlight, they can read about these before the event and prepare for FRUIT LOGISTICA more efficiently.”

Spotlight further consolidates FRUIT LOGISTICA’s position as the industry’s platform for innovation. The new format complements the FRUIT LOGISTICA Innovation Award (FLIA), which looks at products and services brought to market in the last twelve months, and the Future Lab, which showcases innovative projects that will transform the fresh produce industry in the next two to five years. Spotlight presents the current year’s premieres and innovations and puts them on centre stage.

Spotlight is a free service for exhibitors, trade visitors and industry journalists. It is integrated in the FRUIT LOGISTICA website under press service, visitor service, and in the Virtual Market Place.

“Spotlight – Premieres and Innovations at FRUIT LOGISTICA 2017” is available here.