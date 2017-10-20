Fruit Logistica promises big things for 2018

Fruit Logistica, the global trade fair for the fresh produce business, brings together a vast array of experts who offer valuable advice on such developments.

From its annual curtain-raiser Fruitnet World of Fresh Ideas, which presents the latest trends and newest innovations in the world of fresh produce, to the Fresh Produce Forum, which addresses a series of key challenges facing the industry, Fruit Logistica’s programme of events is your fast-track to finding the right answers.

There is also the Future Lab, where the industry’s brightest minds highlight some of the most interesting products, services and trends in their conceptual stage.

Plus you can learn about new developments in cold chain logistics at the Logistics Hub; see tomorrow’s technology in action today at the Tech Stage; and stop by the Frutic Symposium to hear how water use is being optimised in the fresh produce supply chain.