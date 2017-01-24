FReSH thinking – new program to accelerate change in global food system

The World Business Council for Sustainable Development and the EAT Foundation has joined with over twenty leading global companies to launch FReSH – the Food Reform for Sustainability and Health program.

The program was launched last week at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos, with the intention of providing a platform for the private sector to accerlate transformation change in the global food systems.

FReSH’s ultimate goal is to reach healthy, enjoyable diets for all, produced responsibly within planetary boundaries.

After providing initial advice to the WBCSD’s and the EAT Foundation’s ‘conference of parties’ for food, ERM will be contributing to the management and coordination of the FReSH’s efforts. To do that, it will leverage the robust expertise and insights about sustainability and food security acquired in advising clients on sustainability issues across the food industry value chain, including agrochemicals, consumer goods, manufacturing, agriculture and international trading houses. ERM has also seconded Principal Consultant and food security expert Tracey Draper for six months to the WBCSD project team with the mandate to help to develop the food sustainability and reporting framework within the wider project.

Issues such as climate change, water depletion and deforestation significantly affect our food systems. In parallel, food security and appropriate nutrition are not available to all, while over-consumption, food waste and food-related lifestyle diseases such as diabetes and obesity are on the rise.

“What we eat and how we produce it drives some of our greatest health and environmental challenges. On the other hand, getting it right on food is our greatest opportunity to improve the health of people and planet. (This will require concerted action across disciplines and sectors – and business will be a key part of the solution),” said Gunhild A. Stordalen, Founder and President, EAT Foundation.

The world’s population growth to 9.7 billion by 2050 will place an additional burden on our food systems.

“Clear science-based targets will help businesses create ambitious yet implementable solutions, which can then be brought forward to guide policy makers to provide the framework for local or global food systems transformation,” said Peter Bakker, President and CEO, WBCSD.