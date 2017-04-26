Fresh approach to farm policies needed to side-step food security risks

The future of UK food security is at risk unless the Government changes its approach to food and farming policies post-Brexit, the British Society of Animal Science (BSAS) is warning.

The society says policy makers need to engage in a different kind of conversation about what will happen to UK farming and food production once the country leaves the European Union.

Without embracing a fresh approach to food and farm policies, not only will food security be challenged, but the country’s rural landscapes and communities could be forced to change beyond recognition.

Speaking at the society’s annual conference this week, BSAS President Professor Liam Sinclair said that government needs to engage with all sectors of the industry to develop policies which are firmly focused on science, innovation and adding value to UK food production.

This includes clear and guaranteed support that the sector will be properly supported once the existing Common Agricultural Policy came to an end.

“We need to have a very different conversation about how UK agriculture will work outside the EU,” he said.

“If there isn’t a substantial amount of applied research and knowledge transfer to allow the livestock industry to improve its efficiency and profitability then food security will be seriously challenged.

“What’s more, without giving producers the support they need to survive and successfully develop their businesses outside the EU we risk being left with fewer animals, an altered landscape, and shattered rural economies.

“Coming out of the EU means the end of the CAP and single farm payments, and if we want to extend our global competitiveness and maintain our current standards of production, food quality and animal welfare, it is essential that Government develops well thought out, focused policies that are based on sound evidence and supported by targeted incentives.

“This is a chance to join up thinking across government and the industry as a whole. It will be difficult to do, but it’s vital that it happens.”

To assist policy makers as they discuss the future of UK food and farming outside the EU, BSAS has produced a policy white paper which sets out five key areas on which Government must focus to ensure the long-term sustainability of UK livestock production and research.

Addressing the conference during a special session on the impacts of Brexit on UK animal science, Professor Sinclair said: “The food and drink industry is the largest manufacturing sector in the UK, and the role that the livestock sector plays within that in supporting the country’s economy and food security cannot be overlooked.

“For that reason, it is essential that the challenges and opportunities posed by Brexit are properly addressed, and that everyone in the food and farming sectors – whether they are scientists, farmers, processors or anyone else in the economic cycle – are given the support they need.”