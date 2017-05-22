French yeast specialist opens new regional hub in Singapore

Lesaffre, the French, family-owned yeast and fermentations specialists, has opened an expertise hub in Singapore following a €2.5 million investment.

The e regional hub houses several of the company’s teams in baking, food taste, human health and nutrition, as well as animal care and biotechnology.

The company said it will consolidate its various business streams working at the forefront of advanced yeast applications. Moreover, it will improve collaborative engineering of tailored business solutions in the region.

The 1,000 sqm space also houses a Lesaffre Baking Center – one of the largest in the world – and a culinary centre, serving as collaborative spaces for innovation as Asian consumers’ palates and nutritional demands rapidly evolve.

The two brand new application centres are dedicated to baking and culinary applications and enable the group to better adapt and respond to the cultural habits and trends across Asia-Pacific

“Being at the heart of a region with an important role in the food, biotechnology, human and animal care sectors, fully justify the company’s investments in Singapore,” said Antoine Baule, CEO of Lesaffre.

The Singapore hub cements Lesaffre’s commitment to its regional customers working with them to meet local demands in a diverse region.

The project is expected to create more than 75 jobs by the end of 2018.

Joergen Lundgaard, Asia Pacific Managing Director, said: “Singapore’s capabilities as a high quality, future ready, global food ingredients hub was a key factor in our decision to make it the home of our Asia Pacific regional hub.”