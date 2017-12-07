Chocolate manufacturer Barry Callebaut has published its inaugural Forever Chocolate progress report highlighting advances in the supply chain.

It details progress made since the business kicked off its ‘Forever Chocolate’ sustainability strategy last year which aimed to move sustainable chocolate from niche to norm by 2025.

Inside, Barry Callebaut has detailed its advances towards a more sustainable chocolate supply chain, including eradiating child labour, lifting cocoa farmers out of poverty and curbing deforestation.

For example, in 2016/17 Barry Callebaut sourced 36% of its cocoa from sustainable sources.

CEO Antoine de Saint-Affrique said: “Forever Chocolate requires a systemic change, a new approach to cocoa farming that not only professionalizes farmers but also generates social and environmental benefits to cocoa farming communities.

“If we cannot resolve the issue of cocoa farmer poverty, we will not reach our other targets. Our data confirms that we are on track. But we neither have all the answers yet as to how to make this happen, nor can we do it alone.

“Through our Forever Chocolate progress report we extend an invitation to all stakeholders to join us on this journey to make sustainable chocolate the norm.”

In 2016/17 Barry Callebaut started mapping 90,000 cocoa farmers in its supply chain, to understand where they are farming and to prevent the company from sourcing from farmers located in protected forest areas.

In addition to the mapping of cocoa farmers, Barry Callebaut is creating for all its non-cocoa ingredients a heat map of those agricultural raw materials at risk of contributing to deforestation.

In order to become carbon positive by 2025, the company has developed a roadmap to a carbon-positive way of manufacturing, and pilots have been defined for solar and wind energy, focusing on Africa, the United States and Europe.