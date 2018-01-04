Foodex returns to offer comprehensive view of UK food industry

Foodex 2018, the UK’s leading trade event for the food and drink processing, packaging and logistics industries, returns to the NEC Birmingham in April 2018.

The comprehensive show covers every food production sector, providing a platform for professionals from the bakery, beverage, dairy, fresh, logistics, meat and seafood industries to meet, do business and gain unparalleled industry insights.

Taking place over three days – 16-18 April – the event will highlight the strength of the UK’s biggest manufacturing industry, exploring the hottest trends and topics that are driving the sector forward as well as showcasing the latest products and services to improve operational efficiency.

More than 500 suppliers are expected to exhibit at the 2018 show. Addmaster UK, Busch UK, ULMA Packaging, Multivac, Handtmann, Reiser, Stephan UK are all confirmed, and will join a raft of new exhibitors in showcasing their latest innovations.

As well as providing the opportunity for buyers to connect with potential suppliers, Foodex also offers an extensive programme of interactive events, discussions and debates.

To ensure visitors get the most out of their time at the show, the programme will hone in on sector-specific trends and topics, with the full educational programme announced in early 2018.

Aside from exploring the show floor and joining in the energetic debates, informative sessions and interactive master classes, visitors can also head to the Engage Lounge, in partnership with Tecnomek.

Moreover, Foodex’s Sustainability Zone is a must-visit for businesses keen to reduce their environmental impact.

Further features will include The National Meat Products and The Premier Young Butcher competitions. The National Meat Products Competition, hosted by the National Federation of Meat & Food Traders (NFMFT), will be returning for its seventh consecutive occasion. The competition will comprise 20 categories including charcuterie, sausages, bacon, burgers, ready meals and pies.

In addition, the Premier Young Butcher event will see talented 18 to 23-year-old apprentice butchers compete to produce and display the most innovative Ready to Eat, Stuffed Roast, Seam Butchery, Barbecue and Kitchen Ready products.

Foodex is co-located with Food & Drink Expo, National Convenience Show and the Farm Shop & Deli Show.

Registration for any one of the events will ensure access to the other shows, which cover the whole spectrum of the £96 billion UK food supply chain – from farm to fork.

To register your interest in visiting, visit the website.