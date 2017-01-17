UK food redistributor calls for public support in European Business finals

Company Shop, the UK food redistribution pioneer, is calling on the food industry and the general public for support as it competes in the final of the prestigious European Business Awards, where it is up for the Environmental & Corporate Sustainability prize.

The organisation was chosen to be a National Champion after the first phase of judging by an independent panel. Voting is now open to the public to help decide the overall European Champions.

Last year nearly a quarter of a million people voted on the entries, and Company Shop are calling on the UK public to show their support and vote for them this year.

Company Shop is the UK’s largest redistributor of surplus food, stopping over 30,000 tonnes of good food from going to waste every year. The organisation takes food from retailers, manufacturers and brands, that is perfectly good to eat, but for a number of reasons wouldn’t reach the supermarket shelves and sells this food to Company Shop and Community Shop’s members at a fraction of the recommended retail price.

Community Shop, which first opened in Goldthorpe, offers good food at great prices to people in receipt of income support who live in areas that are experiencing high levels of deprivation. As well as gaining access to quality food, members at Community Shop enrol on the Success Plan that helps them to address any issues that are causing the challenge in their lives.

The award recognises the work Company Shop and Community Shop are doing to achieve positive social and environmental benefits for the UK food supply chain.

John Marren, Company Shop Founder and Chairman, said: “Food waste is an issue that is capturing the hearts and minds of people across Europe and we are proud to be providing a solution for UK businesses that enables them to achieve a positive social and environmental impact with surplus food. We are also proud to support our members to stretch their family budgets by giving them access to high quality, low-cost food.”