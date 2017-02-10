More food packaging now ‘Widely Recycled’

More packaging materials can now be ‘Widely Recycled’ after OPRL undertook a detailed review of current local authority collections in the UK.

This means more packaging can automatically be added to kerbside recycling collections by householders, without needing to check local advice.

Under the new changes, aluminium foils no longer need to be taken to bring sites, and can instead be added to home collections. Certain clear and non-black opaque plastic pots, tubs and trays can now likewise be put in home collection.

Beverage cartons are collected at kerbside by the majority of local authorities, though it falls short of the 75% threshold needed to achieve Widely Recycled status.

Labelling films has been simplified so that PE films carry the specialist label ‘Recycle with Bags at Larger Stores: Check Locally Kerbside’ while all others films are still designated ‘Not Yet Recycled’.

Black plastic trays – such as ready meals – remain in the ‘Check Locally’ category, as OPRL’s findings are based on council collections data.

The move is aimed at supporting WRAP’s Consistency of Packaging word – led by Iain Ferguson of the Co-op – in making packaging materials more readily recycling, both technically and commercially.