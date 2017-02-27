Evolving food packages, labels could save UK homes £1bn a year

Analysis from WRAP shows that around 350,000 tonnes of avoidable household food waste, worth an estimated £1 billion annually, could be prevented through further changes to key food items in the UK’s shopping aisles.

The financial benefits of making priority technical changes to food packaging and labels have been outlined in WRAP’s latest Retailer Survey.

The findings come as part of WRAP’s work with retailers and food manufacturers to help consumers waste less food. This latest edition assesses how retailers and food manufacturers have progressed against the organisation’s original recommendations.

Steve Creed, Director at WRAP, said: “We know that changes to packs and labels, which give clarity around date and storage options, can have a dramatic effect on how much good food ends up in the bin so getting the right messages in place is critical.

“Around 150,000 tonnes of household food waste was avoided in 2015 compared to 2007, as a result of technical changes to products, saving UK families around £400 million a year.”

He added: “Our report shows a mixed bag in terms of overall results. There are areas where good work continues to make a real difference and others where there is room for improvement. These insights provide a crucial snapshot of what industry is doing, and where more work is needed. They will help us drive forward change under Courtauld Commitment 2025, and will play a big part in re-energising the stall in household food waste reduction, that we recently identified.

“In fact, we are in discussions with the sector about trialling practical solutions that focus on making advice on storing and using our food as clear as possible.”

The organisation is also working with retailers and manufacturers through its food sustainability initiative Courtauld Commitment 2025, a voluntary agreement that brings together organisations across the food system – from producer to consumer – to make food and drink production and consumption more sustainable.