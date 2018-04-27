Food origin labelling brings boost for local economies

Original labelling is a hot potato for the food industry of late, but now the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) claims that such labelling strategies are a boon for local economies and sustainable development.

Food products registered with a Geographical Indication (GI) label boast an annual trade value of over $50 billion worldwide. Such products have specific characteristics, qualities or reputations stemming from their geographical origin.

The study, Strengthening sustainable food systems through geographical indications, by the FAO and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) analyses the economic impact of Geographical Indication registration in nine case studies.

The case studies are: Colombian coffee, Darjeeling tea (India), Futog cabbage (Serbia), Kona coffee (United States), Manchego cheese (Spain), Penja pepper (Cameroon), Taliouine saffron (Morocco), Tête de Moine cheese (Switzerland) and Vale dos Vinhedos wine (Brazil).

In each case, origin-linked registration substantially increased the price of the final product, with an added value of between 20 and 50%.

One reason is that consumers identify unique characteristics – such as taste, colour, texture and quality – in products with Geographical Indication status, and as such they are willing to pay higher prices.

“Geographical indications are an approach to food production and marketing systems that place social, cultural and environment considerations at the heart of the value chain,” said Emmanuel Hidier, Senior Economist in FAO’s Investment Centre.

“They can be a pathway to sustainable development for rural communities by promoting quality products, strengthening value chains, and improving access to more remunerative markets.”

Linking products, places and people

The registration of products linked to their place of origin has implications running far deeper than economic gains alone. Local producers and processors at the centre of the registration process help make food systems more inclusive and more efficient.

Together, producers develop the product specifications, and promote and protect the origin label. The creation of such labels also stimulates public-private sector dialogue as public authorities are often closely associated with the registration and certification process.

Finding the right balance

Registration of a Geographical Indication label follows the laws and regulations defined by each country. Internationally, the labels are regulated and protected under the TRIPs Agreement, a multilateral agreement on intellectual property rights that is recognised by all the members of the World Trade Organization.

The study recognises a number of hurdles that producers must consider before applying for an origin label.

For example, some small-scale or traditional producers may be excluded if product specifications are overly industrialized, or if they are onerous in areas such as packaging.

The report also stresses that environmental impacts must be considered, and specifications must include requirements to protect against overexploitation of natural resources.

Like this: Like Loading...