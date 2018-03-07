£21m food innovation programme to supercharge wales F&B sector

The Welsh Government has launched a new £21 million programme to strengthen the country’s food and drink sector which, it says, will safeguard jobs and deliver more than £100 million for the economy.

Welsh Government’s Project HELIX provides funding support for research into global food production, trends and waste to help small to medium sized food manufacturers across Wales to increase production and reduce waste.

The Project is funded through the Rural Development Programme (RDP) and is expected to create 370 new jobs, primarily in rural Wales and the Valleys, while safeguarding a further 2,000 over the next five years.

The research will take into consideration new challenges and opportunities facing the industry as a result of the UK’s decision to leave the EU. The findings will provide Welsh producers with the best opportunity for growth and economic impact.

Lesley Griffiths, The Cabinet Secretary for Environment and Rural Affairs, said: “We’ve set ambitious targets for the food and drink industry to achieve growth of 30% by 2020 and I am pleased to say we are firmly on course to meet that target.

“Project HELIX is the next step on the journey to ensure our food and drink industry is globally recognised for quality, creativity and skills.”

