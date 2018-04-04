Food inflation at twelve-month low

Food inflation has fallen to a twelve-month low in the UK, dropping from 1.6% in February to 0.4% in March.

Fresh food inflation slowed to the lowest rate since March 2017, with prices increasing by 0.3% on the same month last year.

Ambient food inflation rate was lower in March by close to two percentage points compared to February. Ambient prices increased by 0.6% in March on the previous year, while in February inflation stood at 2.5%.

Helen Dickinson, Chief Executive, British Retail Consortium, said: “Shop price deflation accelerated in March, driven by a substantial slowdown in food inflation, which reached its lowest rate for a year.

“As the impact of the pound’s depreciation one year on are beginning to fizzle out, retailers are passing the positive impact through to the shop floor.”

