US food giant snaps up Yorkshire soup company

Soup maker Yorkshire Provender has been snapped by US food giant Hain Celestial as it seeks to expand it premium soup offerings.

Founded in 2007, Yorkshire Provender, produces a range of premium branded soups which are sold in leading retailers, on-the-go outlets and food service providers. In 2016, the company had approximately £6 million in net sales

“We welcome Belinda and Terry Williams, co-founders of Yorkshire Provender, to the Hain Celestial family and look forward to working with the Yorkshire Provender team in leading the next chapter of the brand’s development,” said Irwin D. Simon, Founder, President and CEO of Hain Celestial.

Ms Williams said: “This is a significant milestone for Yorkshire Provender and we look forward to working with the Hain Daniels team to continue our growth in new and existing customers.”

Yorkshire Provender will continue to operate from its current location.