Food and drink industry delivers improved environmental performance

The Food and Drink Federation (FDF) has today published its annual progress report, highlighting the ongoing progress made under the Five-Fold Environmental Ambition (FEA) and taken forward under Ambition 2025, its new sustainability commitments launched in 2016.

The 2016 results demonstrate the collective progress FDF members have made in delivering major improvements in resource efficiency.

As well as achieving an absolute reduction of 30.1% in water used in the production of food and drink and a 46% reduction in absolute CO2 emissions (against a 1990 baseline), members have met FDF’s target to send zero food and packaging waste to landfill by the end of 20154.

Looking towards 2025, members have expressed a strong desire to go even further and this is reflected in new commitments which cover the issues of sustainable supply chains and natural capital. Achieving these commitments will require a coordinated and concerted effort across the whole supply chain, and food and drink manufacturers are committed to playing their part.

Helen Munday, Director of Food Safety, Science and Sustainability & Chief Scientific Officer, Food and Drink Federation, said: “The results published today show that our industry has delivered significantly improved environmental performance. The FEA has been an industry-leading ambition and has served as a collective roadmap for food and drink manufacturers. Looking forward, we feel the new commitments under Ambition 2025 cover important areas in which we can make a positive impact as a sector.”