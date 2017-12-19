Top 5 food and drink deals of 2017

Although M&A activity in the food and drink sector has been relatively consistent over the last three years, there have been a number of high profile deals.

According to data from Catalyst Corporate Finance – the UK business of Alantra – 66 deals have been completed so far this year: 55 by food businesses and 11 by drinks businesses, compared to 77 deals in 2016 and 88 in 2015.

Catalyst Directors, Simon Peacock and Charles Lanceley, have identified some of the year’s most significant deals, each of which illustrates trends that have underpinned M&A activity in Food and Drink during the course of 2017:

Grenade

The Sports nutrition company was bought out this year by private equity firm Lion Capital in a deal valuing the business at £72 million.

Grenade was founded in 2010 by Alan and Juliet Barratt, who subsequently sold a stake in the company to Grovepoint Capital in 2014, which, at the time, valued Grenade at £35 million.

Back then Grenade offered just six products which were primarily sold through specialist retailers.

Weetabix

UK cereal brand Weetabix was snapped up by the US company Post Holdings in a deal worth £1.4 billion.

The deal is an example of a huge cross border deal that succeeded where an earlier deal did not. When Shanghai-based Bright Food bought Weetabix, it had hoped the cereal would become popular in China as part of a general trend towards more western eating habits.

However, while sales of Weetabix have risen in China, market share has disappointed as traditional rice and steamed bread remain popular breakfast staples.

Brewdog

In 2017, independent craft brewer, BrewDog, sold 23% to TSG Consumer Partners, in a £213 million transaction including £100 million to fund BrewDog’s continued global expansion, with the balance of proceeds to provide for early shareholder liquidity.

The transaction valued BrewDog plc at approximately £1 billion enterprise value.

TSG Consumer Partners is a San-Francisco based leading strategic equity investor in high-growth consumer brands.

The deal is a great example of a successful crowd funded growth story going global with both a US investor and overseas export.

At a £1 billion valuation, craft beer fans that invested in Equity for Punks IV, which closed in April 2016, have seen the value of their shareholding increase by 177% in just one year.

Addo Foods

In 2017, private equity firm LDC backed the secondary buyout of Addo Food Group, the UK’s leading chilled savoury pastry producer in a transaction that marked a successful exit for Vision Capital.

LDC invested to support Addo’s growth strategy, which includes further investment in product innovation, expansion into new markets through organic growth and potential acquisitions in adjacent markets.

The deal is a great example of a long held and heritage business doing the right deal, at the right time. The business was in a challenging position following Northern Foods disposal, but grew under Vision’s stewardship, including the acquisition of Kerry’s chilled division.

With LDC’s backing, it is now poised for a new phase of growth that requires re-investment. This fits LDC’s model and management’s appetite at a point where private label businesses such as Addo are in favour with retailers.

Pukka Herbs

Unilever, owner of PG Tips and Liptons, increased its presence in the herbal tea market by acquiring Bristol-based Pukka Herbs this year.

Sebastian Pole and Tim Westwell, founders of the brand known for its exotic flavours such as turmeric gold and mint matcha, as well as cleansing and detox teas, sold the business to Unilever for an undisclosed sum. The pair have agreed to stay on to help drive global expansion.

The sale initially raised fears that the independent ethical brand would lose its values after being taken over by a transnational corporation. But Pole said Pukka had agreed “solid iron-clad commitments” from Unilever to stand by its ethical standards including 100% organic, “fair for life” Fairtrade and FairWild accreditation for wild collected herbs.

The deal is a great example of a global giant making a small but strategic acquisition in a niche area, and promising to keep the business ethics intact.