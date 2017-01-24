Food businesses boost turnover in 2016, but tech challenges persist

62% of food and drinks manufacturers, suppliers and retailers increased their turnover in 2016, while 58% agree that the industry is in good health at the turn of the New Year, according to new research from sales intelligence software provider, sales-i.

Based on a survey of 168 food and drink companies operating in the UK and US, the research examines how food and drink companies believe the industry will fare in 2020, with a focus on perceptions of Britain’s developing exit from the European Union.

47% of respondents see Brexit as a blow for the industry in the long term, while 20% believe it will have a positive impact on the industry. 33% are unsure of what the outcome will be.

Paul Black, CEO of sales-i, said: “Last year was a real turning point for the industry, which is thriving and growing despite uncertain times. However, in order to maintain this momentum, companies of all shapes and sizes need to prioritise improvements in technology adoption, customer acquisition, and retention. These challenges aren’t unique to food and drink companies, but given the continued possibilities for change over the next two to five years, the industry must do all it can to safeguard its future.”

The survey also sheds light on how technology factors into the business strategies of companies within the industry.

Mr Black added: “Too often, we talk about technology in the future tense. The truth is that many food and drink companies are putting it to brilliant use right now – and as it gets more sophisticated, and external economic pressures increase and multiply, it will only grow in importance.”