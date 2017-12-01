UK food businesses met with new acrylamide legislation

New legislation means UK food businesses will now be required to put in place practical steps to manage acrylamide within their food safety management systems.

The new EU legislation, which comes into effect from April 2018, follows a plan from the European Commission and backed by Member States to reduce acrylamide in food.

A major study earlier in the year found an abundance of acrylamide in potato crisps, and the issues goes deeper still with bread and other potato products affected.

The new legislation describes practical measures based upon best practice guidance developed by the food industry to mitigate acrylamide formation in a range of foods.

The Food Standards Agency and Food Standards Scotland are working with the British Hospitality Association and other key stakeholders to develop simple guidance which will help the catering and foodservice sectors comply with new rules.

Guidelines to aid understanding of the enforcement of the legislation will also be available in the New Year.

Acrylamide forms naturally during high temperature cooking and processing, such as frying, roasting and baking, particularly in potato-based products and cereal-based products.

It is not possible to eliminate acrylamide from foods, but actions can be taken to try and ensure that acrylamide levels are as low as reasonably achievable.

The FSA has been undertaking surveillance on acrylamide levels in food products since 2007.