Dairy alchemy – Fonterra churn gold into butter

In order to meet demand from manufacturers in the Middle East market, Fonterra’s R&D centre has developed a new white butter.

The company’s butter is popular among Middle East consumers for its iconic golden appearance due to grass fed cows, but a niche segment of manufactures prefer white butter as a processing ingredient for their food products.

These Middle Eastern food manufacturers have traditionally sourced butter from grain fed cows which produce dairy products with a pale colour.

Casey Thomas, Fonterra’s Dairy Foods Category Director of NZMP (the company’s global ingredients business), said: “Fonterra seized an opportunity to respond to customer needs by developing a high quality white butter ingredient through an innovative manufacturing process where they are now able to reduce the golden appearance of the butter without impacting its quality.

“While our yellow butter already sees great success in this market, we saw an opportunity to tap into this new area for customers to use in a variety of applications such as spreadable jar cheese, recombined cream cheese, and could soon be used in ice cream.”

NZMP report strong customer feedback from the product, with the white butter performing to expectation.

The product is now available in Saudi Arabia, Iran, Bahrain, Turkey and Pakistan. Future plans include launching the product in Egypt, Algeria, Morocco and even South America.