Fonterra and Apollo Foods partner to supercharge NZ beverage sector

Fonterra has installed state-of-the-art filling technology at Apollo Foods’ New Zealand factory in a bid to boost the nation’s beverage sector.

The new technology at the Apollo plant in Whakatu, Hawke’s Bay allows a range of different containers to be produced on site and filled with a range of different products on the one production line.

The technology provides market leading quality control and allows for a superior fresh taste experience over an extended shelf life. This provides opportunities for outlets to stock a greater range of products and in turn gives consumers more choice.

“As high-quality drinks play an increasingly large role in consumers’ diets around the world, New Zealand companies have a real opportunity to create value-adding initiatives across our primary industry sectors,” said Leon Clement, Managing Director of Fonterra Brands New Zealand.

“By taking an innovative partnership approach to production with Apollo Foods, we have been able to open up new opportunities for future brands – and create even more value for our farmers.”

The Apollo Foods facility will now have the capacity to produce millions of litres of beverages each year.

Like this: Like Loading...