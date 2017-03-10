First Milk reinforces Nestlé relationship with new long term contract

First Milk has reinforced its longstanding relationship with Nestlé UK & Ireland after agreeing a new long term contract.

Throughout their relationship, First Milk, which has supplied Nestlé with fresh British milk since 2003, has focused on building a long term sustainable supply chain for Nestlé’s confectionary and beverage businesses.

Mike Gallacher, CEO of First Milk, said: “Nestlé are a hugely important customer for First Milk and I am delighted to see this relationship renewed for the long term. Nestlé have consistently supported British Dairy farmers and are at the forefront of driving best practice on responsible sourcing and sustainability. Initiatives like our Next Generation Young Farmer Program demonstrate a long term and strategic commitment to the UK supply chain.”

Robin Sundaram, Responsible Sourcing Lead – Milk Buyer, Nestlé UK & Ireland, added: “Good quality milk is a key ingredient in some of our iconic brands such as Nescafe and KitKat. We look forward to continuing our strategic long-term partnership to drive our vision of supporting our farmers and our environment.”

The announcement follows recent communications on First Milk’s progress following a new strategy focused on core business of Liquid Milk Contract supply and Cheddar manufacturing. This has resulted in a circa £30 million improvement in profitability over the last two years.