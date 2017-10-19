Ferrero picks up US confectionery company Ferrara

Confectionery group Ferrero will acquire Ferrara Candy Company from private equity firm L Catterton.

Ferrara Candy Company is believed to be the third largest US non-chocolate confectionery company. It also has strong positions in the gummy and seasonal candies category.

Leveraging it’s the strengths of its new ally, Ferrerro Group will strengthen its footprint in seasons candies and gummy.

Giovanni Ferrero, Executive Chairman of the Ferrero Group, said: “We look forward to continuing to grow the Ferrara business, investing in its brands to support expansion plans, leveraging its US manufacturing plants and distribution centers, and creating opportunities for its talented people.”

Ferrero expects to operate Ferrara as a separate unit and to maintain Ferrara’s headquarters in Oakbrook Terrace, Illinois.