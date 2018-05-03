FDI partners with Hotel Facility Management Expo

We are excited to announce Food & Drink International will be working with the Hotel Facility Management Expo as official partners for their trade show, held at ExCel London on 25th-26th September 2018.

The Hotel Facilities Management Expo is the ultimate destination for the latest products, features and services optimising the functionality of hotels. The event will welcome over 3,000 Hotel Facility Managers visiting the event over the 2 days, and more than 300 leading world-class suppliers.

The partnership recognises the economic and environmental importance of sustainable relationships between hoteliers and international food and drink suppliers.

The Hotel Facility Management Expo will allow hoteliers the opportunity to access the expertise and resources they need to make informed buying choices, and allow suppliers the opportunity to connect with new business leads.

Jamie Gray, Event Director Hotel Facilities Management Expo, said: “We’re delighted to partner with Food & Drink International. As Event Director I am committed to supporting the hospitality sector and its supply chain to grow and be successful.

“Hotel Facility Managers have tough decisions to make around profitability and guest satisfaction and it is vital they have access to as much information as possible. This event aims to deliver just that and it’s an honour to work with leading hospitality and supply chain experts.”

The Hotel Facility Management Expo runs alongside several other events including: Restaurant and Bar Design Expo; The Restaurant and Takeaway Innovation Expo, and Coffee Shop Innovation.

If you would like to register to visit The Hotel Facilities Management Expo on the 25th & 26th September tickets are completely free. Visit the website to register.

