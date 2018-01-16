FDF members slash CO2, deliver on environmental ambitions

Mars, Coca-Cola European Partners and Mondelez International and among the FDF members that have halved their CO2 emissions on last year.

The Food and Drink Federation announced these environmental results in its annual sustainability report, in which in outlines the progress made by its members to deliver its Ambition 2025.

As well as detailing wider environmental efforts, the report demonstrates that CO2 emissions from manufacturing operations have fallen by 51% compared to 2016 (compared to the 1990 baseline).

The release of the report is accompanied by the public launch of the FDF’s Sustainability Resource Hub – an online platform providing information on a number of sustainability tools that were previously only available to member companies.

The project is a key deliverable on FDF’s ambition on sustainable supply chains and the organisation hopes it will help businesses identify relevant and credible mechanisms to increase and maintain the resilience of their supply chains, both independently and in collaboration with other stakeholders.

FDF said that it will continue to work with its members to make further progress towards its Ambition 2025 and to deliver sustainable supply chains for the future.

“The Sustainability Resource Hub is the next step on our journey to support a shift towards integrating sustainable sourcing into decision making at all levels throughout the supply chain and achieving our Ambition 2025,” said Helen Munday, FDF Chief Scientific Officer.

“We hope this tool will provide companies, particularly small- to-medium sized ones, with practical guidance to contribute to their sustainability goals.

“Following the publication of the 25-year Environment Plan, we look forward to working closely with Government and other key stakeholders on evidence-based approaches to sustainability, including dealing with plastic waste and protecting and enhancing Britain’s natural capital.”