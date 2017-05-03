FDF lays down gauntlet with five point manifesto

The Food and Drink Federation (FDF) has set out the five key policies it believes the UK’s next Government should implement in order for the food and farming sectors to thrive on a global scale.

The food and drink industry is the UK’s largest manufacturing sector, contributing £28.2 billion to the economy annually and employing more than 400,000 people throughout the UK.

The FDF is calling on the next Government to:

Secure the best possible Brexit for food and drink, including a transition phase to avoid any “cliff edge”

Work in partnership with industry to tackle obesity through an holistic, evidence-based approach, with calorie reduction at its heart

Turbocharge sector-specific exports support to help smaller firms take advantage of new opportunities.

Support our ambition for an industrial strategy sector deal which drives transformational industry growth, so we can continue to provide consumers with great choice and quality products

Work with us to develop home-grown talent, boost skills and apprenticeships for a new global UK.

FDF Director General Ian Wright CBE said: “The next six weeks are the pivotal time for the food and drink industry to make its case to those who aspire to form the next Government – a Government which will lead us through Brexit negotiations and the uncertain period that follows.

“Food is a matter of national security. Food and farming is the sector most impacted by exiting the EU. It is imperative that the new Government recognise this, and the importance of the food and drink industry in relation to the success of the wider UK economy.

“We urge policymakers and candidates of all parties to join us in our shared mission: to continue to provide consumers with safe, affordable and nutritious food and drink and unlock our growth and productivity potential.”