Finnish food giant Fazer first to launch insect bread

Finnish food giant Fazer claims to be the first to launch an insect bread in grocery stores as the firm capitalises on the novelty factor and growing consumer interest.

Fazer claims the hand-baked cricket bread which goes on sale this week – dubbed Fazer Sirkkaleipä (or Fazer Cricket Bread) – is a world first.

Previously, Finnish retailers had been banned from selling insects as food but these restrictions were lifted on November 1.

Fazer wanted to be at the forefront of this food revolution and, since last year, it has been developing its insect bread.

“We want to boost growth in the bread category with hand-made artisanal bread, also in the future,” said Markus Hellström, MD of Fazer Bakery Finland.

“In the Fazer in-store bakeries, we can easily bake and test different kinds of novelties. The first-in-the-world Fazer Cricket Bread is a great example of this.”

Currently, there is not enough cricket flour available for nation-wide sales, so the novelty will be brought to the market in stages.

Fazer said the next wave is to make the bread available in all 47 of its in-store bakeries across Finland.