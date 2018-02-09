£60m farming productivity fund launched for dairy industry

A £60 million productivity grants scheme has been launched for the dairy industry by Farming Minister George Eustice at the Dairy Tech event in Warwickshire.

Farmers can apply online to the Countryside Productivity Small Grant Scheme, requesting a grant between £3,000 and £12,000 towards the costs of farm equipment.

Many of the items eligible for funding are highly relevant to the dairy sector, including specialist foot trimming crushes and calving detectors.

Opening the event alongside Lord Curry and chairman of the Royal Association of British Dairy Farmers (RABDF), Mike King, Mr Eustice explained how the scheme has been designed with simplicity in mind, to save farmers valuable time.

He said: “It’s fantastic to see the scale of innovation here in Stoneleigh, where over 250 exhibitors are showcasing some truly advanced products and services which have come to the market for dairy farmers to improve productivity.

“The dairy industry is our largest agricultural sector and we want to make sure farmers can become more resilient, competitive and able to capitalise on the growing global interest in quality British produce as we leave the EU.

“By opening this small grants scheme, we hope more farmers will be able to access this equipment and embark on more innovative and ambitious projects.”