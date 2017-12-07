North Carolina farmers swap tobacco for stevia in PureCircle partnership

A new farming programme from Chicago natural sweetener producer PureCircle sees tobacco farmers turn towards a more sustainable in-demand crop – stevia leaf.

The programme grew out of a partnership which saw PureCircle and North Carolina farmers plan and harvest StarLeaf stevia in small trial plots.

Now, the company said its partner farmers will significantly step-up commercial product for the next planting season.

StarLeaf is a variety of the stevia plant that contains rich amounts of the most sugar-like tasting, zero-calorie stevia sweeteners.

The project in North Carolina is part of PureCircle’s global program to scale up StarLeaf production, while also providing domestically grown stevia to the North American market.

The trials this fall confirmed stevia grows well in soil and climate conditions that were conducive to growing tobacco.

With the declining demand for tobacco, stevia cultivation offers farmers in North Carolina the opportunity to increase returns and productivity of their acreage.

Stevia is becoming the preferred zero-calorie sweetener among consumers and consumer product companies.

According to Mintel, food and beverage products containing stevia rose by 13% in the second quarter of 2017 compared to the same period last year.