FAO and Unilever link to stem food loss and waste

The United Nation’s Food Agriculture Organisation (FAO) has linked with Unilever to help countries reduce food loss and waste.

The strategic partnership also includes efforts to tackle climate change in these countries.

“Through this alliance, we will be able to positively impact the lives of family farmers and consumers and advance towards more sustainable production and consumption,” said FAO Director-General José Graziano da Silva.

The collaboration is geared to pursue five strategic points of intervention, including digital innovation, land governance and resilience building for smallholder farmers as well as climate change and food loss and waste.

The alliance will cover countries throughout the globe, starting with Latin America, and is part of FAO’s Strategy for Partnerships with the Private Sector to achieve core Sustainable Development Goals.

FAO has already teamed up with Unilever in Argentina – where it is estimated that more than one kilogram of food is lost per person per day.

Unilever – which has committed to halving food waste by 2025 – will work with the FAO to launch joint initiatives to reduce food loss and waste through awareness-raising campaigns, involving governments, civil society and the private sector.