Facial recognition the next step for dairy industry

Cargill is shaking up how animal producers make decision for livestock via a partnership with machine vision company Cainthus which aims to bring facial recognition tech to dairy farms around the globe.

Dublin-based Cainthus uses breakthrough predictive imaging to monitor the health and wellbeing of livestock. Their proprietary software uses images to identify individual animals based on hide patterns and facial recognition, and tracks key data such as food and water intake, heat detection and behaviour patterns.

The software then delivers analytics that drive on-farm decisions that can impact milk production, reproduction management and overall animal health.

The imaging technology can identify individual cows by their features in several seconds to memorize a cow’s unique identity, recording individual pattern and movements.

That information is used as part of an artificial intelligence-driven mathematical algorithm that conveys imagery into feed and water intake analysis, behavioural tracking and health alerts that can be sent directly to the farmer.

Data gleaned from those images is used to anticipate issues and adjust feeding regimens. What used to be a manual process that took days or weeks now takes place in near real-time.

“Our shared vision is to disrupt and transform how we bring insights and analytics to dairy producers worldwide,” said SriRaj Kantamneni, Managing Director for Cargill’s digital insights business.

“Our customers’ ability to make proactive and predictive decisions to improve their farm’s efficiency, enhance animal health and wellbeing, reduce animal loss, and ultimately increase farm profitability are significantly enhanced with this technology.”

Cargill and Cainthus intend to first focus on the global dairy segment, but will expand to other species, including swine, poultry and aqua over the next several months.